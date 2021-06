Congress Passes A Bill To Commemorate Juneteenth As A Federal Holiday President Biden is expected to sign into law the establishment of Juneteenth as a federal holiday to mark the end of slavery. Congress last approved a holiday in 1983: Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

