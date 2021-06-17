Chronicling Capitalism: America's Relationship With The Free Market

The NPR podcast "Throughline" looks at the history behind headlines.

In every episode, hosts Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei go in-depth with interviews and research to illuminate a current topic. Their latest series looks at a topic that's top-of-mind for a lot of people: capitalism.

According to a 2019 Gallup poll, Millenials and Gen Z are evenly split when it comes to opinions on capitalism and socialism. But those views aren't without their nuance.

Love it or hate it, how did our relationship with the free market form?

Ramtin Arablouei and Rund Abdelfatah join us for the conversation.

