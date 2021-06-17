#2125: The Spark of a Bad Idea : The Best of Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, Steve left a fresh turkey in his car for a week, and well, things don't smell so fresh anymore. Will any combination of soap, air freshener, and bad cologne get the stench out, or does Steve need to call Vinny the Torch? Elsewhere, Michael doesn't know if he should be worried about a couple of green spark plugs; Maggie's son has fallen in love with a hand-me-down Buick Regal that could kill him; and Linda is about to relocate from Ohio to the Virgin Islands. She wants to know if she should bring her Corolla. Tom and Ray want to know if Linda can fit them in her suitcase. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

