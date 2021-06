Plans For Tokyo Summer Olympics Are Moving Full Steam Ahead Despite skepticism over holding the Tokyo Summer Olympics, organizers, athletes and the main rights-holding TV broadcaster are charging ahead. NBC announced a record 13 days of Olympic trial coverage.

Despite skepticism over holding the Tokyo Summer Olympics, organizers, athletes and the main rights-holding TV broadcaster are charging ahead. NBC announced a record 13 days of Olympic trial coverage.