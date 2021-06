Coastal Weather Station Demolished Before It Could Fall Into The Ocean After a half century, a Cape Cod weather station is being demolished before it falls into the ocean. It's among many structures threatened by stronger storms and rising seas fueled by climate change.

After a half century, a Cape Cod weather station is being demolished before it falls into the ocean. It's among many structures threatened by stronger storms and rising seas fueled by climate change.