Supreme Court Sides With Religious Freedom In High Profile LGBTQ Rights Case Law Supreme Court Sides With Religious Freedom In High Profile LGBTQ Rights Case Supreme Court Sides With Religious Freedom In High Profile LGBTQ Rights Case Audio will be available later today. The Supreme Court saw a case that pitted religious freedom against gay rights — and sided with the adoption agency that the city of Philadelphia wouldn't work with because they exclude LGBTQ couples.