Predictions!

It's a weird, extraordinary moment for the U.S. economy. It is, dare we say, unprecedented. There are shortages of everything, prices are rising, and yet there are 7.6 million fewer jobs than there were before the pandemic. This raises big questions: Will inflation spiral out of control? Will home prices keep surging? How long will it take to get all those jobs back?

Luckily for us, there's a universe where very smart people spend their time trying to predict the future — sort of fortune tellers for the economy. These people are economic forecasters.

Their predictions aren't always right. But they can be helpful.

In this episode, two forecasters join the show to make predictions about jobs, housing, and inflation. Most importantly, they promise to return next January and find out whether they got it right.

Music: "Jackpot Loop," "Bad Blood," "Bull In a China Shop," and "Mexican Mumbo Jumbo."

