Quirky Capitals

In this game, U.S. capital cities are ruined-- or, improved?-- by changing the first letter of their names. Hacks creators Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs must figure out the original city as well as its new-- and, better?-- name.

Heard on 'Better Call Saul & The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito; Hacks.