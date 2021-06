Is It Broccoli?

Many plants in your supermarket produce section look different, but are actually the exact same species: Brassica oleracea. Broccoli is one such plant, so in this game, comedian Bethany Van Delft (Parentalogic and "The Ten News,") and Tanya Morgan rapper Donwill try to weed out which cunning crops are secretly broccoli.

