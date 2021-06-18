Accessibility links
Better Call Saul & The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito Giancarlo Esposito talks about returning to play Gus Fring in Better Call Saul, and meeting Baby Yoda in The Madalorian. Then, he plays an audio quiz identifying celebrity cameos from Sesame Street.

Ask Me AnotherAsk Me Another

The answer to life’s funnier questions.
NPR logo

Better Call Saul & The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito

Listen · 12:33
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1006759043/1007864246" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Better Call Saul & The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito

Better Call Saul & The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito

Heard on Ask Me Another

Better Call Saul & The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito

Listen · 12:33
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1006759043/1007864246" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Actor Giancarlo Esposito. Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the Artist

Actor Giancarlo Esposito.

Courtesy of the Artist

Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito's on-screen interests include running a drug empire and hunting Baby Yoda. Off-screen, Esposito's interests include playing the saxophone and designing hats. In this interview, Esposito talks about his initial reluctance to take on the role of Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and its prequel, Better Call Saul. Then, he talks about his first meeting with Baby Yoda, aka The Child, aka Grogu, from shaking "its little hand" to petting "its little furry, big ears." He also briefly revisits one of his first TV gigs — playing Big Bird's camp counselor on Sesame Street — and plays a game about other celebrities who appeared on the beloved show.

Heard on 'Hacks,' Giancarlo Esposito, Donwill & Bethany Van Delft.

Ask Me AnotherAsk Me Another

The answer to life’s funnier questions.