'House From Hell' Gets Multiple Cash Offers, Despite Dilapidated State

The former tenant at the house in Colorado Springs vandalized it, spray painted the walls, and left something in the fridge with a terrible smell.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a real estate listing for the house from hell, which is how the agent described a house in Colorado Springs. A former tenant vandalized it, spray painting the walls and leaving something in the fridge with a terrible smell. Some graffiti says, you won't be able to rent this again. But the market is so hot, the realtor went for a sale. She's asking $590,000 and has received multiple all-cash offers. It's MORNING EDITION.

