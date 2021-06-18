New York City Honors Important Black Americans With New Parks

Just in time for the new federal holiday Juneteenth, New York City is naming 16 parks for prominent Black Americans.

Just in time to mark the new federal holiday Juneteenth, New York City is honoring the lives of prominent Black Americans. Sixteen parks and recreation areas around the city will now bear the names of civil rights leaders such as Malcolm X and Kwame Ture, also known by his birth name Stokely Carmichael.

Also artists, including the dancer and singer Lena Horne and the novelist Ralph Ellison - and then there's the journalist Gwen Ifill. Since the murder of George Floyd in 2020, New York's Parks Department has renamed 28 parks in honor of the Black experience.

