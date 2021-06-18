Ukrainian Couple Handcuffs Themselves Together To Improve Relationship

The Daily Mirror reports the couple wanted to stay handcuffed until they married. Instead, they lasted 123 days. The couple have now broken up.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Viktoria and Alexandr's (ph) relationship was on the fritz. So the Ukrainian couple tried something different to restore their bond. They handcuffed themselves together, accompanying each other everywhere - everywhere. The Daily Mirror reports the couple wanted to stay handcuffed until they married. Instead, they lasted 123 days. And as soon as the handcuffs were cut off, Victoria yelled hurray, and the two immediately broke up. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.