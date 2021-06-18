The News Roundup for June 18, 2021

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer triggered the budget reconciliation process in the chamber of Congress, setting Democrats up to pass the Biden administration's American Jobs and Family Plan through the Senate via a simple majority vote in July.

Nine years from the passage of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act (or DACA), Vice President Kamala Harris will host a roundtable with a group of female immigrants ahead of the Biden administration's push for bipartisan immigration reform.

Meanwhile abroad, President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for a summit in Geneva at the end of Biden's European tour to discuss a variety of issues including election interference, Ukraine, and Russian opposition leaders.

Following his ousting from power, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that he'll "be back." Netanyahu was voted out of office on Sunday after 12 uninterrupted years in power. His government was replaced by a shaky governing coalition of opposition parties.

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un informed officials in his ruling Workers' Party that the country is growing ever closer to experiencing famine. Un reportedly said, "the people's food situation is now getting tense."

Molly Ball, Eva McKend, and Julie Appleby join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Jennifer Williams, David Rennie, and Anne Gearan join us for the international hour of the News Roundup.

