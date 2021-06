Delta Variant Drives New Cases, Hospitalizations In Southwest Missouri NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth in southwest Missouri, about the current surge in coronavirus cases in his region driven by the Delta variant.

Delta Variant Drives New Cases, Hospitalizations In Southwest Missouri Health Delta Variant Drives New Cases, Hospitalizations In Southwest Missouri Delta Variant Drives New Cases, Hospitalizations In Southwest Missouri Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth in southwest Missouri, about the current surge in coronavirus cases in his region driven by the Delta variant. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor