Fresh Air Weekend: Author Julie Lythcott-Haims; How Food Companies Gets Us 'Hooked'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Author Gives Advice For Young Adults And Reflects On Growing Up Black In A White World: Julie Lythcott-Haims' new book, Your Turn: How to Be an Adult, is a handbook on adulthood. Her 2017 memoir, Real American, is the story of her coming to terms with her racial identity.

Vincent Herring Infuses Jazz With Bold Strokes And Swagger On 'Minor Swing': Herring is an alto saxophonist with a dynamic sound and aggressive attitude. His new album features jazz with a big dollop of swing rhythm and blues feeling.

Cheap, Legal And Everywhere: How Food Companies Get Us 'Hooked' On Junk: Reporter Michael Moss says processed foods can be as alluring in some ways as cocaine or cigarettes. His new book explains how companies keep us snacking by appealing to nostalgia and brain chemistry.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

