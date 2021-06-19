Accessibility links
'PEN15' Creator Anna Konkle Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Konkle, who also co-stars in PEN15, is an expert on junior high, so she'll answer three questions about junior highs — specifically, the vague sense of agitation you get from drinking Red Bull.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
NPR logo

Not My Job: We Quiz 'PEN15' Co-Creator Anna Konkle On Junior Highs

Listen · 10:02
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1007979052/1008338025" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Not My Job: We Quiz 'PEN15' Co-Creator Anna Konkle On Junior Highs

Not My Job: We Quiz 'PEN15' Co-Creator Anna Konkle On Junior Highs

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Not My Job: We Quiz 'PEN15' Co-Creator Anna Konkle On Junior Highs

Listen · 10:02
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1007979052/1008338025" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Anna Konkle attends the 2020 Writers Guild Awards West Coast ceremony on Feb. 1, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Enlarge this image
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for WGAW
Anna Konkle attends the 2020 Writers Guild Awards West Coast ceremony on Feb. 1, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for WGAW

The Hulu comedy PEN15 was created by Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle about their adventures in junior high school. Apparently, they couldn't find anyone else to capture their particular combination of geekery and awkwardness, so they decided to play themselves — and it turns out full-grown adults fit into seventh grade more easily than you might think.

We've invited Konkle, an expert on junior high, to answer three questions about junior highs — specifically, the vague sense of agitation you get from drinking Red Bull.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

Return To Middle School In 'PEN15': Creators Say 'It's All About Survival'

Television

Return To Middle School In 'PEN15': Creators Say 'It's All About Survival'

'PEN15' Is Back, And Girlhood Is Still Painfully Awkward

Pop Culture Happy Hour

'PEN15' Is Back, And Girlhood Is Still Painfully Awkward

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!