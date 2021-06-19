Photos: Americans Celebrate Juneteenth After It Becomes A National Holiday

Go Nakamura/Getty Images
People watch the Juneteenth Parade in historic Galveston, Texas on Saturday — where 156 years ago news reached the city that slavery had been abolished.
Juneteenth celebrations are underway across the United States, commemorating the 156th anniversary of the date that is often considered the end of chattel slavery in the country.
Events this year come two days after President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, which is the latest national holiday to be recognized since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.
It dates to June 19, 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger of the Union Army arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce that enslaved people were now free. This came two months after the end of the Civil War and over two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which was supposed to free all slaves living in Confederate states.
The holiday has gone on to be a cause for celebration, remembrance and a call to action as Americans continue to reckon with the country's history of systemic racism.
Commemorative events ranging from festivals and celebrations to rallies and memorials are expected to take place throughout the weekend.
Galveston
Go Nakamura/Getty Images
People admire a new mural created for Juneteenth that chronicles what happened in Galveston 156 years ago. The mural was created as part of the city's Juneteenth Legacy Project.
Go Nakamura/Getty Images
A Black Lives Matter banner is draped off the back of a pick up truck during a city's parade.
Brooklyn
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Activists unveil a new memorial honoring George Floyd in Flatbush Junction on Saturday morning. Terrance Floyd, center, the brother of George Floyd, attended and spoke at the event.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Dancers of the P.U.S.H. (Practice Until Something Happens) dance team perform at a Juneteenth rally outside the Brooklyn Library.
Tulsa
Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images
Marlon F. Hall leads a yoga class next to Interstate 244, which runs through the Tulsa neighborhood of Greenwood, the location of the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years ago. Tulsa's celebration of Juneteenth comes less than three weeks after the anniversary.
Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images
A father and son take a selfie while visiting Greenwood's Black Wall Street Memorial on Saturday.
Louisville
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
Louisville residents march in honor of Juneteenth, steered by the River City Drum Corps. The crowd heads to the launch of the Roots 101 Museum's newest art project, which spotlights the city's history with slavery.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
A woman displays an embroidered "1865" in her hair while attending the launch of a new art project at Louisville's Roots 101 Museum on Saturday. The project, titled "On the Banks of Freedom," explores Louisville's participation in slavery and commemorates the lives of enslaved people whose names were not recorded.
Detroit
Ed White/AP
A mural displaying the words "Power To The People" is repainted in honor of Juneteenth by students studying at the University Prep Art Design. The mural was first painted last year for the holiday.
Atlanta
Megan Varner/Getty Images
Participants walk in Atlanta's Juneteenth parade, rain or shine.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black News Chan
Food vendors gather together on Friday in Atlanta's Castleberry Hill to honor Juneteenth. The event, named, "Celebration of Truth," was hosted by The Black News Network.
Boston
Elise Amendola/AP
Acting Mayor Kim Janey, right, takes a photo as Bostonians gather together on Friday in Nubian Square. Janey is the first woman and first Black person to serve as mayor of Boston.
