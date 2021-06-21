Philadelphia Grandmother Graduates High School 50 Years After She Dropped Out

Twyanna Williams left high school when she was 15 years old so she could help her mom pay the bills. But she never stopped wanting to go back to school. Williams was also the class valedictorian.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Twyanna Williams dropped out of high school when she was just 15 years old so she could help her mom pay the bills, but she never stopped wanting to go back to school. Now, 50 years later, the 65-year-old Philadelphia grandmother isn't just graduating. She is valedictorian. Williams told NBC she was stunned when she found out. She hopes her story inspires other people her age to go back to school. I think it just might. Well done, Ms. Williams. Well done. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.