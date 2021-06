Japan Refuses Entry To An Olympic Athlete Who Tested Positive For COVID Olympic organizers are deciding whether spectators will be allowed at the games. This follows the first case of an Olympic athlete being denied entry to Japan, after testing positive for COVID-19.

