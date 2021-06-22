Principal Turns 'I Will Always Love You' Into A Graduation Song

Marcus Gause, principal of Wingate Andrews High School in North Carolina, sang his rendition of "I Will Always Love You" to graduating seniors. The video has gone viral.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU")

WHITNEY HOUSTON: (Singing) And I...

KING: It's one of the greatest love songs ever recorded - "I Will Always Love You," written by Dolly Parton and famously performed by Whitney Houston. But now one man has turned it into a graduation song.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARCUS GAUSE: (Singing) And I...

KING: That's T. Wingate Andrews High School Principal Marcus Gause serenading his graduating seniors from the podium.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GAUSE: (Singing) ...You.

(CHEERING)

KING: I bet they love you back, Principal Gause. It's MORNING EDITION.

