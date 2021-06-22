Fantasy Football Loser Is Forced To Spend 24 Hours At A Waffle House

Lee Sanderlin raised the stakes in his fantasy football league. He proposed a punishment for the loser: spend 24 hours at a Waffle House. Sanderlin lost. He says he will never eat waffles again.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Lee Sanderlin raised the stakes in his fantasy football league. The Mississippi man proposed a punishment for the league loser. Poetic justice arrived when Mr. Sanderlin himself lost. The punishment was spending 24 hours at a Waffle House. The upside was that for each waffle eaten, he could knock it off by an hour. Fifteen hours and nine waffles later, Sanderlin is done. He says he tipped very well but he is never eating waffles again. It's MORNING EDITION.

