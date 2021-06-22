Accessibility links
How One Reporter Wants To Change The Way We Pay For Health Care : 1A Medical debt soared during the pandemic as people lost jobs, lost health insurance, and spent weeks in hospitals recovering from COVID-19.

ProPublica reporter Marshall Allen spent years investigating high healthcare costs. Now he wants to convince everyone they do have the power to fight the system. We ask him how.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
How One Reporter Wants To Change The Way We Pay For Health Care

A free bed is viewed in the Emergency Department at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Skyrocketing healthcare costs in the U.S. are nothing new, but medical debt soared during the pandemic as people lost jobs and health insurance, and spent weeks in hospitals recovering from COVID-19.

Last year, Credit Karma found that nearly 20 million of its members in the U.S. have $45 million in medical debt collections.

ProPublica reporter Marshall Allen investigated high healthcare costs and chased down medical bills for years. Now he wants to convince everyone that they do have the power to fight the system. We ask him how.

