Proudly Celebrating The 40th Anniversary Of 'Dynasty' In San Francisco Offering scenes of unforgettable camp and introducing one of the first out gay characters to mass audiences, the primetime TV series Dynasty achieved iconic status, especially among LGBTQ+ audiences.

Proudly Celebrating The 40th Anniversary Of 'Dynasty' In San Francisco Television Proudly Celebrating The 40th Anniversary Of 'Dynasty' In San Francisco Proudly Celebrating The 40th Anniversary Of 'Dynasty' In San Francisco Audio will be available later today. Offering scenes of unforgettable camp and introducing one of the first out gay characters to mass audiences, the primetime TV series Dynasty achieved iconic status, especially among LGBTQ+ audiences. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor