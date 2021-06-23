British Man Breaks M&M Stacking Record

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Quarantine boredom was very real for a long time. Will Cutbill knew the feeling. One day, he was eating M&M's, and he tried stacking them on top of each other. He became determined to break the Guinness World Record. Hours later, he did it. He stacked five M&M's. Will told Birmingham Live he's not usually like this, and he's glad the weather is nice and the bars are back open. It's MORNING EDITION.

