Saluting 'The New York Times' For A Very Clever Headline

The article was about marine biology research on the feeding habits of a long, slimy sea creature: the moray eel. The headline: When an Eel Climbs a Ramp to Eat Squid From a Clamp, That's a Moray.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The New York Times had an awesome headline the other day about the feeding habits of a long, slimy sea creature. You ready? You got to sing it. Here it goes. (Singing) "When An Eel Climbs A Ramp To Eat Squid From A Clamp, That's A Moray."

But we get the credit for making the joke back in 2007 with the dulcet tones of Steve Inskeep and Joe Palca.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

STEVE INSKEEP AND JOE PALCA: (Singing) When an eel bites your thigh as you're just swimming, it's a moray. When you scream and you...

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION.

