Salutating 'The New York Times' For A Very Clever Headline The article was about marine biology research on the feeding habits of a long, slimy sea creature: the moray eel. The headline: When an Eel Climbs a Ramp to Eat Squid From a Clamp, That's a Moray.

Salutating 'The New York Times' For A Very Clever Headline