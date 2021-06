To Build Up Tourism, Philippines Loosens Pandemic Restrictions For Filipinos The tourism industry in the Philippines lost some $8 billion in 2020 because of the pandemic. Filipinos are being encouraged to travel domestically to try to restart a crucial sector of the economy.

To Build Up Tourism, Philippines Loosens Pandemic Restrictions For Filipinos Asia To Build Up Tourism, Philippines Loosens Pandemic Restrictions For Filipinos To Build Up Tourism, Philippines Loosens Pandemic Restrictions For Filipinos Audio will be available later today. The tourism industry in the Philippines lost some $8 billion in 2020 because of the pandemic. Filipinos are being encouraged to travel domestically to try to restart a crucial sector of the economy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor