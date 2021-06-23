Live From The HIBT Summit: Cynt Marshall, Chieh Huang, and Sadie Lincoln on Leadership

Our first episode from the 2021 How I Built This Virtual Summit is from our leadership panel with Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, Chieh Huang, CEO and co-founder of Boxed, and Sadie Lincoln, CEO and co-founder of Barre3.

In this conversation with Guy, the panel talks about the importance of showing vulnerability, and how leaders can build trust within their teams.

We'll be releasing more episodes from the Summit, so keep checking your podcast feed.

