Accessibility links
Zola's Riley Keough On Empathy And Her Character's 'Blaccent' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Sam interviews Riley Keough, one of the stars of Zola— a new movie adapted from a viral 148-tweet thread story full of sex work, guns and plot twists. They talk about how Riley prepared her character's "blaccent," why she tends to play unlikeable characters, and how she became a death doula.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Riley Keough On 'Zola' And Finding Empathy For Anti-Heroes

Riley Keough On 'Zola' And Finding Empathy For Anti-Heroes

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1009431971/1011005105" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Riley Keough and Taylour Paige in Zola. Anna Kooris/A24 hide caption

toggle caption
Anna Kooris/A24

Riley Keough and Taylour Paige in Zola.

Anna Kooris/A24

Sam interviews Riley Keough, one of the stars of Zola — a new movie adapted from a viral 148-tweet thread story full of sex work, guns and plot twists. They talk about how Riley prepared her character's "blaccent," why she tends to play unlikeable characters, and how she became a death doula.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Liam McBain, with production help from Andrea Gutierrez, and edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.