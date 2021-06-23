Riley Keough On 'Zola' And Finding Empathy For Anti-Heroes

Enlarge this image toggle caption Anna Kooris/A24 Anna Kooris/A24

Sam interviews Riley Keough, one of the stars of Zola — a new movie adapted from a viral 148-tweet thread story full of sex work, guns and plot twists. They talk about how Riley prepared her character's "blaccent," why she tends to play unlikeable characters, and how she became a death doula.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Liam McBain, with production help from Andrea Gutierrez, and edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.