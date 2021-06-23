Corporate Fugitive: Carlos Ghosn

In 2018, Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Japan. He was the CEO of two car companies: Nissan in Japan and Renault in France. Ghosn was also drawing two salaries — and executives at Nissan said he had failed to disclose his earnings, violating Japanese law.

Before Ghosn's trial begins, he makes his escape. Hiding in a music equipment box, he bypasses security and is flown on a private jet to Lebanon, a country with no extradition policy with Japan. In this episode, we follow the incredible rise and fall of Carlos Ghosn, and hear from the fugitive himself.

There is way more to this story — race car driving executives, a boardroom coup, and a spy scandal — listen to the four-part series "The Rise and Fall of Carlos Ghosn" from HBR IdeaCast here.

Reporting from this episode is drawn from the new book, "Collision Course: Carlos Ghosn and the Culture Wars That Upended an Auto Empire" by Karl Hans Greimel and William Sposato and published by Harvard Business Review Press.

