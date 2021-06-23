From Rapping, To Writing, To Podcasting, Dessa's Resume Is Getting Longer

The pandemic has meant a major touring hiatus for many musical artists. But that hasn't stopped Dessa from making new music.

In January, the rapper and singer announced a single series called "Ides," where she releases a new song on the 15th of every month. There's even one called "Terry Gross."

She's also the host of a new BBC podcast called "Deeply Human." Oh, and did we mention she has a forthcoming radio drama?

We talk with Dessa about keeping busy over the last year.

