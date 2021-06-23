Accessibility links
From Rapping, To Writing, To Podcasting, Dessa's Resume Is Getting Longer : 1A While the pandemic meant a major touring hiatus for a lot of musical artists, writer, rapper, and singer Dessa kept creating content.

She hosts a new BBC podcast called Deeply Human and has a radio drama in the works.

In January, she announced a single series called "Ides," where she releases a new song on the 15th of every month. There's even one called "Terry Gross."

We talk with Dessa about keeping busy during the last year.

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1009482112/1009552270" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Dessa has been releasing a new single on the 15th of every month. Sam Gehrke hide caption

Sam Gehrke

Dessa has been releasing a new single on the 15th of every month.

Sam Gehrke

The pandemic has meant a major touring hiatus for many musical artists. But that hasn't stopped Dessa from making new music.

In January, the rapper and singer announced a single series called "Ides," where she releases a new song on the 15th of every month. There's even one called "Terry Gross."

She's also the host of a new BBC podcast called "Deeply Human." Oh, and did we mention she has a forthcoming radio drama?

We talk with Dessa about keeping busy over the last year.

