Amidst Civil War, Ethiopia Holds Elections Against a backdrop of violence in the nation's Tigray region, Ethiopia held elections Monday. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Tsedale Lemma, editor of Addis Standard, about what's at stake.

Amidst Civil War, Ethiopia Holds Elections Africa Amidst Civil War, Ethiopia Holds Elections Amidst Civil War, Ethiopia Holds Elections Audio will be available later today. Against a backdrop of violence in the nation's Tigray region, Ethiopia held elections Monday. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Tsedale Lemma, editor of Addis Standard, about what's at stake. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor