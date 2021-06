Owners Of The Suez Canal Ship Have Reached A Compensation Deal With Egypt The owners of the container ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal in March have reached a compensation deal with Egyptian authorities. Jammed for nearly a week, the blockage disrupted global shipping.

The owners of the container ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal in March have reached a compensation deal with Egyptian authorities. Jammed for nearly a week, the blockage disrupted global shipping.