D.C. Woman Starts New Job Without Her Well-Worn Hawaiian Shirt

A Washington, D.C., woman wore the same Hawaiian shirt to 264 Zoom meetings between April 2020 and this month. None of her colleagues noticed — or at least they didn't say anything.

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you've been working from home for the past year or 10 - I can't really keep track - your favorite outfit might have become pretty familiar. It might even feel like your co-workers must be starting to recognize it. But are they? One D.C. resident wore the same Hawaiian shirt to 264 Zoom meetings between April 2020 and this month. None of her colleagues noticed - or at least they didn't say. She fessed up on her last day and hasn't worn the shirt to her new job. It's MORNING EDITION.

