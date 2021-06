Southern Baptists' New Leader Has Many Issues To Tackle NPR's Rachel Martin talks to pastor Ed Litton, the new president of the Southern Baptist Convention, about the future of America's largest protestant denomination after the group's difficult year.

Religion Southern Baptists' New Leader Has Many Issues To Tackle Southern Baptists' New Leader Has Many Issues To Tackle Listen · 6:49 6:49 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to pastor Ed Litton, the new president of the Southern Baptist Convention, about the future of America's largest protestant denomination after the group's difficult year. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor