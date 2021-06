Britney Spears Tells A Judge That She Wants Her Life Back Addressing a Los Angeles Superior Court judge via a remote connection, pop star Britney Spears called for an end to her long-running conservatorship, which has controlled her life since 2008.

Britney Spears Tells A Judge That She Wants Her Life Back

Audio will be available later today.

Addressing a Los Angeles Superior Court judge via a remote connection, pop star Britney Spears called for an end to her long-running conservatorship, which has controlled her life since 2008.