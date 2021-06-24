#2126: The Secret Male Handshake : The Best of Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, Katie's roommate's pseudo-scientific explanation for getting her Civic's door stuck on a sidewalk struck her as bogus, so she's turning to two pseudo-MIT grads. Can Tom and Ray separate truth from bogosity? Elsewhere, Tim and Pam need a ruling on whether his joyride on a washboard road crushed her Saturn's engine mounts. Also, can Gene's Corolla survive 100,000 miles with a leaking fuel pump and axle seal, and a dope slap reminder to check both daily; Flo's Mazda has bad universal joints or jockey shorts that are too tight; and after two years of driving with a wobbling rear wheel has Keller's luck run out? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2126: The Secret Male Handshake This week on The Best of Car Talk, Katie's roommate's pseudo-scientific explanation for getting her Civic's door stuck on a sidewalk struck her as bogus, so she's turning to two pseudo-MIT grads. Can Tom and Ray separate truth from bogosity? Elsewhere, Tim and Pam need a ruling on whether his joyride on a washboard road crushed her Saturn's engine mounts. Also, can Gene's Corolla survive 100,000 miles with a leaking fuel pump and axle seal, and a dope slap reminder to check both daily; Flo's Mazda has bad universal joints or jockey shorts that are too tight; and after two years of driving with a wobbling rear wheel has Keller's luck run out? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor