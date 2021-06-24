Doorbell Cameras Are Saving Footage To The Cloud. What Happens Next?

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The popularity of home security surveillance systems like Amazon's Ring and Google Nest is rising. The devices are easy to set up and easy to use. They save footage from users' homes to the cloud. But what happens next?

The cameras aren't just filming deliveries or watching for package thefts. They're also recording passersby, and can sometimes even reach across the street into the homes of neighbors. A Gizmodo investigation found that a kid would be captured on at least 13 Ring cameras on his walk from a D.C. charter school to the closest soccer field.

Paired with concerns around the use of facial recognition technology, many privacy advocates and researchers are ringing the alarm.

Why are doorbell cameras so popular? What happens to the video once it's uploaded to the cloud? And how do we balance the concerns of privacy versus security?

Dell Cameron and Lauren Bridges join us for the conversation.

