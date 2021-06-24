Accessibility links
Doorbell Cameras Are Saving Footage To The Cloud. What Happens Next? : 1A The popularity of home security surveillance systems like Amazon's Ring and Google Nest is rising. The devices are easy to use and they save footage from users' homes to the cloud.

But is that all they're capturing?

Some are also recording passersby, and can sometimes even reach across the street into neighbors' homes.

Why are doorbell cameras so popular and how do we balance the concerns of privacy versus security?

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

Doorbell Cameras Are Saving Footage To The Cloud. What Happens Next?

Doorbell Cameras Are Saving Footage To The Cloud. What Happens Next?

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1009860510/1009951323" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A "Ring Stick Up Cam" is pictured at the Amazon Headquarters, following a launch event, on September 20, 2018 in Seattle Washington. The camera was launched alongside more than 70 Alexa-enable products during the event. Stephen Brashear/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

A "Ring Stick Up Cam" is pictured at the Amazon Headquarters, following a launch event, on September 20, 2018 in Seattle Washington. The camera was launched alongside more than 70 Alexa-enable products during the event.

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The popularity of home security surveillance systems like Amazon's Ring and Google Nest is rising. The devices are easy to set up and easy to use. They save footage from users' homes to the cloud. But what happens next?

The cameras aren't just filming deliveries or watching for package thefts. They're also recording passersby, and can sometimes even reach across the street into the homes of neighbors. A Gizmodo investigation found that a kid would be captured on at least 13 Ring cameras on his walk from a D.C. charter school to the closest soccer field.

Paired with concerns around the use of facial recognition technology, many privacy advocates and researchers are ringing the alarm.

Why are doorbell cameras so popular? What happens to the video once it's uploaded to the cloud? And how do we balance the concerns of privacy versus security?

Dell Cameron and Lauren Bridges join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.