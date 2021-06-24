N.Y. State Court Suspends Giuliani From Practicing Law Over 2020 Vote Fraud Claims

Enlarge this image toggle caption Spencer Platt/Getty Images Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A New York state court has suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law after concluding that he made false statements alleging rampant fraud to try to overturn Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election.

In a 33-page decision released Thursday, a New York state appellate court said there was "uncontroverted evidence" that Giuliani "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statement to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020."

Giuliani was a leading voice — on TV, in court, before state lawmakers and once even in front of a Philadelphia landscaping company — pushing Trump's baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

The New York court ruling says Giuliani's statements were made to fuel the false narrative that the election was rigged and that Trump was the rightful winner.

"We conclude that respondent's conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension form the practice of law, pending further proceedings," it says.

The decision marks yet another remarkable fall from grace for Giuliani, who once served as the U.S. attorney for Manhattan and later served two terms as the mayor of New York City.

Giuliani is also facing legal peril in an unrelated matter. He's under federal investigation for potential violations of foreign lobbying laws related to his work tied to Ukraine.