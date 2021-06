Slain Afghan Interpreter's Family Has Moved To The U.S. After 10-Year Wait The family of an Afghan interpreter for the U.S. military arrived safely in Houston earlier in June. Their father was killed by the Taliban while they waited more than 10 years for a special visa.

The family of an Afghan interpreter for the U.S. military arrived safely in Houston earlier in June. Their father was killed by the Taliban while they waited more than 10 years for a special visa.