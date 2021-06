Navigating A New (Paying) Era For College Athletes At least five states will allow college athletes to earn money off the use of their name, image and likeness. The NCAA and Congress are racing to enact legislation prevent unfairness in recruiting.

Sports Navigating A New (Paying) Era For College Athletes Navigating A New (Paying) Era For College Athletes Listen · 4:51 4:51 At least five states will allow college athletes to earn money off the use of their name, image and likeness. The NCAA and Congress are racing to enact legislation prevent unfairness in recruiting. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor