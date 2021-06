White House Says U.S. Will Move Away From Goods Made By Forced Labor In Xinjiang The Biden administration announced measures to eliminate goods made by forced labor in China's Xinjiang region from supply chains used by U.S. companies.

World White House Says U.S. Will Move Away From Goods Made By Forced Labor In Xinjiang White House Says U.S. Will Move Away From Goods Made By Forced Labor In Xinjiang Audio will be available later today. The Biden administration announced measures to eliminate goods made by forced labor in China's Xinjiang region from supply chains used by U.S. companies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor