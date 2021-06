Pediatricians See Off-Season Spike In RSV Cases Among Kids NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Dr. Sara Goza, physician and former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, about who is being hit hardest by RSV, a cold-like virus surging in the South.

NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Dr. Sara Goza, physician and former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, about who is being hit hardest by RSV, a cold-like virus surging in the South.