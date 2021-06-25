Ayana Elizabeth Johnson: What Should You Look For When Shopping For Seafood?

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour episode An SOS From The Ocean

For marine biologist Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, not knowing where our seafood comes from isn't just a mystery— it's a problem. She says we should reconsider what we eat and how we take it from the sea.

About Ayana Elizabeth Johnson

Ayana Elizabeth Johnson is a marine biologist and co-founder of Urban Ocean Lab, a think tank focused on environmental justice for coastal cities. She is the co-founder of the Ocean Collective and the All We Can Save Project, a female-led community focused on addressing climate change. She is also the co-host of the podcast How to Save a Planet.

She previously served as the executive director of the Waitt Institute, where she led the Caribbean's first successful island-wide ocean zoning efforts. Prior to that, she worked on ocean policy at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Johnson earned her B.A. in environmental science and public policy from Harvard University, and her Ph.D. in marine biology from Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.