Biden Meets With Afghan Leaders Ahead Of U.S. Troops Withdrawal Top Afghan leaders are meeting President Biden Friday as the U.S troop withdrawal gains steam, talks remain deadlocked, and the Taliban continue to gain ground in Afghanistan.

Politics Biden Meets With Afghan Leaders Ahead Of U.S. Troops Withdrawal Biden Meets With Afghan Leaders Ahead Of U.S. Troops Withdrawal Listen · 3:33 3:33 Top Afghan leaders are meeting President Biden Friday as the U.S troop withdrawal gains steam, talks remain deadlocked, and the Taliban continue to gain ground in Afghanistan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor