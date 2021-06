What The U.S.'s Relationship With Afghanistan Will Look Like Moving Forward As security conditions deteriorate, the White House has signaled that it intends to evacuate thousands of Afghan citizens who worked with U.S. forces, and who now fear retribution.

Politics What The U.S.'s Relationship With Afghanistan Will Look Like Moving Forward What The U.S.'s Relationship With Afghanistan Will Look Like Moving Forward Audio will be available later today. As security conditions deteriorate, the White House has signaled that it intends to evacuate thousands of Afghan citizens who worked with U.S. forces, and who now fear retribution. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor