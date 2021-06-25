Olympic Runner Scores Cheesy Sponsors After Sending A Tweet

Rebecca Mehr loves cheese, and joked to her boyfriend that she wanted a cheese company to sponsor her. He sent some tweets on her behalf, and now she's inundated with cheesy sponsorship requests.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Rebecca Mehr has many passions. For one, she's a professional runner competing in the U.S. Olympic trials. But she also loves cheese. And in the middle of a big racing week, she joked to her boyfriend about getting a cheese company to sponsor her. He ended up tweeting that on her account, and sure enough, multiple companies have reached out. Mehr is overjoyed and says she's going to pursue one of the offers. Free cheese? Nothing gets cheddar.

