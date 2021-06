Olympic Runner Scores Cheesy Sponsors After Sending A Tweet Rebecca Mehr loves cheese, and joked to her boyfriend that she wanted a cheese company to sponsor her. He sent some tweets on her behalf, and now she's inundated with cheesy sponsorship requests.

Rebecca Mehr loves cheese, and joked to her boyfriend that she wanted a cheese company to sponsor her. He sent some tweets on her behalf, and now she's inundated with cheesy sponsorship requests.