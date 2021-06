Twitter Helps Photographer Find Couple She Took Unexpected Engagement Photos For A photographer happened to snap some photos of a couple who got engaged in California. After posting the photos to Twitter for help, the couple was found.

Arts & Life Twitter Helps Photographer Find Couple She Took Unexpected Engagement Photos For Twitter Helps Photographer Find Couple She Took Unexpected Engagement Photos For Listen · 0:26 0:26 A photographer happened to snap some photos of a couple who got engaged in California. After posting the photos to Twitter for help, the couple was found. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor